Friday's game that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fresno State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

The matchup has no set line.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-9.4)

Fresno State (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Fresno State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Bakersfield's 2-4-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Roadrunners are 6-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 74.1 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allow 73.4 (243rd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Fresno State wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is recording 34.8 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.2 per outing.

Fresno State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 37.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 167th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 292nd in college basketball, allowing 95.0 points per 100 possessions.

Fresno State has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (333rd in college basketball play), 3.5 more than the 10.8 it forces on average (284th in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 70.1 points per game (280th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

CSU Bakersfield pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball), compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

CSU Bakersfield knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 25.9% from deep (354th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

CSU Bakersfield has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (82nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

