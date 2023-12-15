How to Watch Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- Fresno State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 241st.
- The Bulldogs put up just 4.0 more points per game (74.1) than the Roadrunners allow (70.1).
- Fresno State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- This season, CSU Bakersfield has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 313th.
- The Roadrunners' 70.1 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- CSU Bakersfield is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away from home (65.5).
- The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.0 per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in away games.
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- CSU Bakersfield averaged 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).
- CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|BYU
|L 85-56
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Idaho State
|W 79-67
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|Pacific
|W 89-56
|Save Mart Center
|12/15/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 81-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Whittier
|W 106-58
|Icardo Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 78-73
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/19/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
