The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Fresno State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 241st.

The Bulldogs put up just 4.0 more points per game (74.1) than the Roadrunners allow (70.1).

Fresno State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

This season, CSU Bakersfield has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 313th.

The Roadrunners' 70.1 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

CSU Bakersfield is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away from home (65.5).

The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.0 per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in away games.

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

CSU Bakersfield averaged 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).

CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 BYU L 85-56 Delta Center 12/5/2023 Idaho State W 79-67 Save Mart Center 12/9/2023 Pacific W 89-56 Save Mart Center 12/15/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Save Mart Center 12/18/2023 Portland State - Save Mart Center 12/22/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule