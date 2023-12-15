The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: MW Network

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Fresno State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 241st.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 4.0 more points per game (74.1) than the Roadrunners allow (70.1).
  • Fresno State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • This season, CSU Bakersfield has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 313th.
  • The Roadrunners' 70.1 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • CSU Bakersfield is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away from home (65.5).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.0 per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in away games.

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • CSU Bakersfield averaged 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).
  • CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 BYU L 85-56 Delta Center
12/5/2023 Idaho State W 79-67 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 Pacific W 89-56 Save Mart Center
12/15/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Save Mart Center
12/18/2023 Portland State - Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Gonzaga L 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Whittier W 106-58 Icardo Center
12/9/2023 @ South Dakota L 78-73 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/15/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/19/2023 South Dakota - Icardo Center
12/28/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

