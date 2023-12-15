The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-9.5) 132.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-9.5) 131.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends

Fresno State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of seven times this season.

CSU Bakersfield has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Roadrunners have gone over the point total every time.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Fresno State is 100th in college basketball. It is way below that, 188th, according to computer rankings.

Fresno State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

