Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-9.5)
|132.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-9.5)
|131.5
|-520
|+385
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends
- Fresno State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of seven times this season.
- CSU Bakersfield has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Roadrunners have gone over the point total every time.
Fresno State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Fresno State is 100th in college basketball. It is way below that, 188th, according to computer rankings.
- Fresno State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
