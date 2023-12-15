The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 204th 74.1 Points Scored 70.1 280th 243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 70.1 162nd 260th 34.8 Rebounds 35.2 241st 315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 190th 7.4 3pt Made 4.2 357th 129th 14.3 Assists 11.0 318th 333rd 14.3 Turnovers 10.6 82nd

