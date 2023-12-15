Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|204th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|70.1
|280th
|243rd
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|162nd
|260th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|315th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|94th
|190th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|4.2
|357th
|129th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.0
|318th
|333rd
|14.3
|Turnovers
|10.6
|82nd
