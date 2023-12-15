The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
204th 74.1 Points Scored 70.1 280th
243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 70.1 162nd
260th 34.8 Rebounds 35.2 241st
315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th
190th 7.4 3pt Made 4.2 357th
129th 14.3 Assists 11.0 318th
333rd 14.3 Turnovers 10.6 82nd

