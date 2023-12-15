The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -9.5 132.5

Fresno State vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Fresno State has played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

CSU Bakersfield are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +375 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that CSU Bakersfield has a 21.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 7 100% 74.1 144.2 73.4 143.5 138.9 CSU Bakersfield 6 85.7% 70.1 144.2 70.1 143.5 137.9

Additional Fresno State vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

The 74.1 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 4.0 more points than the Roadrunners allow (70.1).

When Fresno State puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners' 70.1 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 3-4-0 2-0 6-1-0 CSU Bakersfield 2-4-0 1-2 6-1-0

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State CSU Bakersfield 7-7 Home Record 6-8 4-9 Away Record 3-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

