Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 15?
When the San Jose Sharks play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Givani Smith light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:03
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:46
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|4:58
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|2:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|8:42
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
