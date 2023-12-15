Friday's game features the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) and the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) squaring off at McCarthey Athletic Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for Gonzaga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

The matchup has no set line.

Gonzaga vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UConn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-1.2)

Gonzaga (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Gonzaga has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UConn is 6-4-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Huskies games have gone over six times.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. They're putting up 84.9 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 12.4 boards on average. It records 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

Gonzaga knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs rank 45th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (168th in college basketball play).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 87.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (26th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

UConn is 25th in the country at 41.9 rebounds per game. That's 13.8 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

UConn hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (175th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 37.4%.

UConn has committed nine turnovers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 11.2 it forces (260th in college basketball).

