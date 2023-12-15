Should you bet on Henry Thrun to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Thrun has picked up one assist on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

