The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.