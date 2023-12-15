Will Jan Rutta Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 15?
Can we expect Jan Rutta scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Rutta stats and insights
- Rutta is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Rutta has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Rutta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|20:04
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|L 6-5
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|4:17
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
