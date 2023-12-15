The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:52 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:39 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:15 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.