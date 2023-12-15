The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau included, will play the Boston Bruins on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Pageau in the Islanders-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Pageau has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

Pageau has a goal in two of 28 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Pageau has registered a point in a game 10 times this season out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pageau has an assist in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pageau has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Pageau Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 3 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

