John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a bet on Peterka in the Sabres-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Peterka has a point in 19 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Peterka hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 30 Games 2 22 Points 1 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

