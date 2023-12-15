When the New York Islanders face off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Julien Gauthier light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

Gauthier has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gauthier has no points on the power play.

Gauthier averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

