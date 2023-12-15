For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kevin Labanc a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.