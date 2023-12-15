For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kyle Burroughs a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:22 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:17 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

