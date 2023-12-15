Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal when the New York Islanders face off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:41 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 16:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:48 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

