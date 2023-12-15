Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Palmieri? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:37 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in nine of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has a point in 15 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 28 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 2 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

