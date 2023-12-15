For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.