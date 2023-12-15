Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 15?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kunin stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.