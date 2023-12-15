Will Mathew Barzal Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 15?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Barzal stats and insights
- In nine of 27 games this season, Barzal has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- He has an 11.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Barzal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|2
|2
|18:15
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|4
|1
|3
|20:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|18:25
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
