The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • In nine of 27 games this season, Barzal has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
  • He has an 11.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

