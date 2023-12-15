The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Barzal has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:22 on the ice per game.

Barzal has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Barzal has a point in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 14 of 27 games this year, Barzal has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 27 Games 4 30 Points 1 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

