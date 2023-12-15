Can we anticipate Mattias Samuelsson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.