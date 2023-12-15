When the San Jose Sharks take on the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikael Granlund score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Granlund has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Granlund averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

