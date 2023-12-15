In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Mike Reilly to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Reilly scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

