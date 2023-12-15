Friday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) matching up at Lantz Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Milwaukee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Milwaukee Panthers enter this contest on the heels of a 60-47 loss to Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 68, Eastern Illinois 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Milwaukee Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 70-59 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Milwaukee is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 292) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Milwaukee Panthers are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game, with a +25 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (195th in college basketball).

At home, the Milwaukee Panthers score 68.4 points per game. On the road, they average 64.0.

Milwaukee gives up 65.0 points per game at home, and 62.0 on the road.

