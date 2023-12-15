The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

