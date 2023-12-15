How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Milwaukee Panthers put up an average of 66.5 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.0 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.
- Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Eastern Illinois Panthers score 64.0 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 64.3 the Milwaukee Panthers allow.
- Eastern Illinois has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.
- Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Eastern Illinois Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers allow defensively.
- The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
- Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 67-65
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 60-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Viterbo
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Klotsche Center
