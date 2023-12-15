Friday's contest at DeGol Arena has the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) squaring off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Mount St. Mary's, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Francis (PA) is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Mount St. Mary's. The two teams are projected to come in below the 137.5 over/under.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

DeGol Arena Line: Mount St. Mary's -6.5

Mount St. Mary's -6.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Mount St. Mary's -350, Saint Francis (PA) +260

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 69, Saint Francis (PA) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Pick ATS: Saint Francis (PA) (+6.5)



Saint Francis (PA) (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (137.5)



Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Francis (PA) is 5-3-0. The Mountaineers are 5-4-0 and the Red Flash are 1-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams put up 136.2 points per game combined, 1.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (251st in college basketball) while giving up 70.0 per outing (159th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's records 35.4 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Mount St. Mary's makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (282nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 30.6% from deep.

The Mountaineers rank 290th in college basketball by averaging 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 107th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Mount St. Mary's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mountaineers commit 14.9 per game (348th in college basketball) and force 15.3 (33rd in college basketball play).

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash put up 64.4 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (175th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.1.

Saint Francis (PA) knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (337th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc (349th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 29.9%.

Saint Francis (PA) has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (131st in college basketball).

