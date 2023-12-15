The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on NEC Front Row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Red Flash allow to opponents.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 234th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash rank 298th.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Mountaineers average are only 1.3 more points than the Red Flash allow (70.5).
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • This season, Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.
  • The Red Flash are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 116th.
  • The Red Flash put up an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70 the Mountaineers allow.
  • When Saint Francis (PA) gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 3-2.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it played better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers surrendered 62.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Mount St. Mary's averaged the same number of treys per game as on the road (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
  • At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Siena W 80-48 Knott Arena
12/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/9/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 77-64 Reitz Arena
12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
12/20/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/23/2023 LIU - Knott Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lehigh W 62-61 Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ American W 75-73 Bender Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iona L 61-54 Hynes Athletic Center
12/15/2023 Mount St. Mary's - DeGol Arena
12/20/2023 Robert Morris - DeGol Arena
12/30/2023 Campbell - DeGol Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.