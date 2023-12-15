How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on NEC Front Row.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV: NEC Front Row
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Red Flash allow to opponents.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 234th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash rank 298th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Mountaineers average are only 1.3 more points than the Red Flash allow (70.5).
- Mount St. Mary's has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- This season, Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.
- The Red Flash are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 116th.
- The Red Flash put up an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Saint Francis (PA) gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 3-2.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it played better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers surrendered 62.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Mount St. Mary's averaged the same number of treys per game as on the road (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
- At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Siena
|W 80-48
|Knott Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 77-64
|Reitz Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|LIU
|-
|Knott Arena
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 62-61
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ American
|W 75-73
|Bender Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iona
|L 61-54
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/20/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/30/2023
|Campbell
|-
|DeGol Arena
