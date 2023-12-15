The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on NEC Front Row.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania TV: NEC Front Row

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Red Flash allow to opponents.

Mount St. Mary's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 234th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash rank 298th.

The 71.8 points per game the Mountaineers average are only 1.3 more points than the Red Flash allow (70.5).

Mount St. Mary's has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

This season, Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.

The Red Flash are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 116th.

The Red Flash put up an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70 the Mountaineers allow.

When Saint Francis (PA) gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 3-2.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it played better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.

The Mountaineers surrendered 62.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Mount St. Mary's averaged the same number of treys per game as on the road (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.

At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

At home, Saint Francis (PA) knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 Siena W 80-48 Knott Arena 12/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/9/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 77-64 Reitz Arena 12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena 12/20/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum 12/23/2023 LIU - Knott Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule