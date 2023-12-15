Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) hit the court against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on NEC Front Row.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Mount St. Mary's Moneyline
|Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mount St. Mary's (-6.5)
|134.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Mount St. Mary's (-7.5)
|134.5
|-310
|+245
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends
- Mount St. Mary's has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.
- Saint Francis (PA) has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Games featuring the Red Flash have hit the over just once this year.
