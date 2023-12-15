The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) hit the court against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on NEC Front Row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup in this article.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mount St. Mary's Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM Mount St. Mary's (-6.5) 134.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mount St. Mary's (-7.5) 134.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Saint Francis (PA) has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Games featuring the Red Flash have hit the over just once this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.