The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Mount St. Mary's (-6.5)

Mount St. Mary's (-6.5) Total: 137.5

137.5 TV: NEC Front Row

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 251st 71.8 Points Scored 64.4 342nd 159th 70 Points Allowed 70.5 175th 234th 35.4 Rebounds 33.6 298th 116th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 310th 5.8 3pt Made 5.2 337th 164th 13.9 Assists 11.1 315th 348th 14.9 Turnovers 13.1 277th

