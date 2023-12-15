The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

  • Dakota Leffew: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshayne Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Dallas Hobbs: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank
251st 71.8 Points Scored 64.4 342nd
159th 70 Points Allowed 70.5 175th
234th 35.4 Rebounds 33.6 298th
116th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
310th 5.8 3pt Made 5.2 337th
164th 13.9 Assists 11.1 315th
348th 14.9 Turnovers 13.1 277th

