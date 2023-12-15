Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Mount St. Mary's (-6.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: NEC Front Row
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|251st
|71.8
|Points Scored
|64.4
|342nd
|159th
|70
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|175th
|234th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|298th
|116th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|310th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|337th
|164th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.1
|315th
|348th
|14.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|277th
