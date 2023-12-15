Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 15
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Venue: DeGol Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mount St. Mary's
|-6.5
|137.5
Mount St. Mary's vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats
- The Mountaineers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Mount St. Mary's has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.
- Saint Francis (PA)'s ATS record is 5-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Red Flash have come away with a win two time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +260 or worse on the moneyline.
- Saint Francis (PA) has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mount St. Mary's
|5
|55.6%
|71.8
|136.2
|70.0
|140.5
|134.8
|Saint Francis (PA)
|2
|25%
|64.4
|136.2
|70.5
|140.5
|139.6
Additional Mount St. Mary's vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers average 71.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 70.5 the Red Flash give up.
- Mount St. Mary's is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- The Red Flash score an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.0 the Mountaineers give up.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mount St. Mary's
|5-4-0
|1-1
|5-4-0
|Saint Francis (PA)
|5-3-0
|5-2
|1-7-0
Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mount St. Mary's
|Saint Francis (PA)
|5-9
|Home Record
|10-5
|6-10
|Away Record
|3-13
|3-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|61.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.3
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
