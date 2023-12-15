The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mount St. Mary's -6.5 137.5

Mount St. Mary's vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Mountaineers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

Saint Francis (PA)'s ATS record is 5-3-0 this year.

This season, the Red Flash have come away with a win two time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +260 or worse on the moneyline.

Saint Francis (PA) has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 5 55.6% 71.8 136.2 70.0 140.5 134.8 Saint Francis (PA) 2 25% 64.4 136.2 70.5 140.5 139.6

Additional Mount St. Mary's vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers average 71.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 70.5 the Red Flash give up.

Mount St. Mary's is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 70.5 points.

The Red Flash score an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.0 the Mountaineers give up.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 Saint Francis (PA) 5-3-0 5-2 1-7-0

Mount St. Mary's vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mount St. Mary's Saint Francis (PA) 5-9 Home Record 10-5 6-10 Away Record 3-13 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

