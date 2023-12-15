Friday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) and New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at Pan American Center has a projected final score of 86-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored New Mexico, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 15.

According to our computer prediction, New Mexico projects to cover the 14.5-point spread in its matchup versus New Mexico State. The over/under is currently listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Pan American Center Line: New Mexico -14.5

New Mexico -14.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): New Mexico -1400, New Mexico State +800

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 86, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Pick ATS: New Mexico (-14.5)



New Mexico (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



New Mexico has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season, while New Mexico State is 2-4-0. The Lobos have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aggies have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 158.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.1 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (117th in college basketball).

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 40.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.6 per contest.

New Mexico makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 34.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Lobos average 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and give up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

New Mexico has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.5 per game (78th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.5 (25th in college basketball).

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.2 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

New Mexico State is 264th in college basketball at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 33.3 its opponents average.

New Mexico State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

New Mexico State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 12.0 per game (200th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (189th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.