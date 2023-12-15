How to Watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning run when visiting the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- New Mexico is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 264th.
- The Lobos average 86.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.4 the Aggies give up.
- New Mexico is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
- New Mexico State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 161st.
- The Aggies' 72.2 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lobos allow.
- New Mexico State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 86.1 points.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did away from home (79.4).
- When playing at home, the Lobos ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (77.5).
- New Mexico made 5.8 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 39.3%).
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison
- New Mexico State scores 79.6 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.
- The Aggies are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (93.3).
- New Mexico State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.6%) than away (26.7%).
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 106-62
|The Pit
|12/6/2023
|UCSB
|W 84-61
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 93-76
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southwest (NM)
|W 84-49
|Pan American Center
|12/2/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 106-62
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 76-71
|Pan American Center
|12/15/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/19/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
