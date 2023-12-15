The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning run when visiting the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • New Mexico is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 264th.
  • The Lobos average 86.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.4 the Aggies give up.
  • New Mexico is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
  • New Mexico State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 161st.
  • The Aggies' 72.2 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lobos allow.
  • New Mexico State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 86.1 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did away from home (79.4).
  • When playing at home, the Lobos ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (77.5).
  • New Mexico made 5.8 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 39.3%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

  • New Mexico State scores 79.6 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.
  • The Aggies are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (93.3).
  • New Mexico State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.6%) than away (26.7%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 106-62 The Pit
12/6/2023 UCSB W 84-61 The Pit
12/9/2023 Santa Clara W 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine - The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico - The Pit

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southwest (NM) W 84-49 Pan American Center
12/2/2023 @ New Mexico L 106-62 The Pit
12/12/2023 Northern New Mexico W 76-71 Pan American Center
12/15/2023 New Mexico - Pan American Center
12/19/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

