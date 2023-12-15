The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning run when visiting the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.

New Mexico is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Lobos are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 264th.

The Lobos average 86.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.4 the Aggies give up.

New Mexico is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

New Mexico State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Aggies are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 161st.

The Aggies' 72.2 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lobos allow.

New Mexico State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 86.1 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did away from home (79.4).

When playing at home, the Lobos ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (77.5).

New Mexico made 5.8 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 39.3%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

New Mexico State scores 79.6 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.

The Aggies are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (93.3).

New Mexico State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.6%) than away (26.7%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 106-62 The Pit 12/6/2023 UCSB W 84-61 The Pit 12/9/2023 Santa Clara W 93-76 Dollar Loan Center 12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center 12/20/2023 UC Irvine - The Pit 12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico - The Pit

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule