The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when they visit the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State matchup.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-14.5) 154.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-14.5) 153.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

New Mexico is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

New Mexico State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Aggies' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate New Mexico much lower (71st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

