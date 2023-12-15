Friday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) and the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at Pan American Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-68, heavily favoring New Mexico to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 15.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 86, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-18.1)

New Mexico (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

New Mexico State is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico's 7-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 5-1-0 and the Lobos are 4-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies average 72.2 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (262nd in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The 34.7 rebounds per game New Mexico State averages rank 264th in college basketball, and are 1.4 more than the 33.3 its opponents grab per outing.

New Mexico State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (145th in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies average 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball).

New Mexico State forces 12.1 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (200th in college basketball play).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (116th in college basketball).

New Mexico grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

New Mexico connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

New Mexico has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (79th in college basketball), 5.0 fewer than the 15.5 it forces (24th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.