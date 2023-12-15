New Mexico State vs. New Mexico December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) will face the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|244th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|86.1
|16th
|262nd
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|116th
|264th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|40.7
|42nd
|261st
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|270th
|191st
|13.4
|Assists
|16.6
|40th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.5
|79th
