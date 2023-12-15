The New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) will face the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Information

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank
244th 72.2 Points Scored 86.1 16th
262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 68.2 116th
264th 34.7 Rebounds 40.7 42nd
261st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th
270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 270th
191st 13.4 Assists 16.6 40th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.5 79th

