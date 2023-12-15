The New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) will face the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Information

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 244th 72.2 Points Scored 86.1 16th 262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 68.2 116th 264th 34.7 Rebounds 40.7 42nd 261st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th 270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 270th 191st 13.4 Assists 16.6 40th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.5 79th

