The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Information

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank
17th 86.1 Points Scored 72.2 245th
117th 68.2 Points Allowed 74.4 263rd
43rd 40.7 Rebounds 34.7 264th
161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st
269th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 269th
40th 16.6 Assists 13.4 193rd
78th 10.5 Turnovers 12 200th

