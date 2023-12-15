The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: New Mexico (-14.5)

New Mexico (-14.5) Total: 153.5

153.5 TV: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 17th 86.1 Points Scored 72.2 245th 117th 68.2 Points Allowed 74.4 263rd 43rd 40.7 Rebounds 34.7 264th 161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st 269th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 269th 40th 16.6 Assists 13.4 193rd 78th 10.5 Turnovers 12 200th

