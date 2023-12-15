The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center as heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -14.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats

The Lobos are 7-2-0 ATS this season.

New Mexico has been at least a -1400 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

New Mexico State has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

The Aggies have been listed as an underdog of +800 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Mexico State has an 11.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 4 44.4% 86.1 158.3 68.2 142.6 153.4 New Mexico State 4 66.7% 72.2 158.3 74.4 142.6 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Mexico vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends

The Lobos average 86.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.4 the Aggies give up.

When New Mexico scores more than 74.4 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Aggies' 72.2 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lobos allow to opponents.

New Mexico State is 2-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 7-2-0 2-1 4-5-0 New Mexico State 2-4-0 0-2 5-1-0

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico New Mexico State 15-5 Home Record 6-4 5-6 Away Record 1-9 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.