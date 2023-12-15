Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 15?
Can we anticipate Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Okhotyuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
