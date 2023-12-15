Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will play on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Dobson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Noah Dobson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is +14.

In six of 28 games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in 20 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Dobson has an assist in 16 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 29 Points 4 6 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

