The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Owen Power score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • Power has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Power has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Power averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.2%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 25:01 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away L 7-2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

