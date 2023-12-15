Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Power in the Sabres-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Owen Power vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Power has averaged 22:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Power has a goal in one of his 30 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Power has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Power has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Power Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 30 Games 2 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

