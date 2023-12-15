Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
Will Peyton Krebs find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Krebs has no points on the power play.
- Krebs' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-2
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
