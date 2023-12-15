In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Pierre Engvall to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Engvall averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:43 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.