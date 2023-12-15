The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall included, will face the Boston Bruins on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Engvall in the Islanders-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre Engvall vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:26 per game on the ice, is +2.

Engvall has a goal in four of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Engvall has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In eight of 27 games this season, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Engvall's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 27 Games 4 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

