Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Portage County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stevens Point High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
