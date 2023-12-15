Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Union Grove, WI
  • Conference: Southern Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Union Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Union Grove, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Lutheran High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Kenosha, WI
  • Conference: Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at William Horlick High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Kenosha, WI
  • Conference: Southeast
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Racine, WI
  • Conference: Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Kenosha, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

