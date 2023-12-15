Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 15

Location: Union Grove, WI

Conference: Southern Lakes

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Lutheran High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Kenosha, WI

Conference: Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Kenosha, WI

Conference: Southeast

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Racine, WI

Conference: Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran High School