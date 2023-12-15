Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

