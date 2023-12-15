Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Prop bets for Dahlin in that upcoming Sabres-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 24:13 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in seven games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 19 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

Dahlin has had an assist in a game 15 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dahlin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 29 Games 2 24 Points 1 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

